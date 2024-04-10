NNPC Chief Emphasizes Role of Gas in Driving Economic Growth, Industrial Development

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) Mr. Mele Kyari, has reiterated the crucial role of natural gas in fuelling economic growth and industrial development in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Abuja, Kyari, who was speaking at the public presentation of the book “The Rise of Gas: From Gaslink to the Decade of Gas” authored by Engr. Charles A. Osezua, the GCEO highlighted gas’ global acceptance as a crucial energy source that sustains economic growth and drives industrial activities.

Represented by NNPC Ltd’s Head of Relationship and Stakeholder Management, Mrs. Oluwakemi Olumuyiwa, the GCEO also emphasized the importance of documenting Nigeria’s gas sector.

The GCEO underscored the significance of prioritizing natural gas production and supply, particularly in the context of geopolitical dynamics and energy security in the global economy.

With Nigeria boasting substantial gas reserves exceeding 200 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) and a potential to reach 600 Tcf, the GCEO said it is pertinent Nigeria leverages the gas resource for sustainable development, energy security, and job creation.

He noted that the book aligns with the Federal Government’s “Decade of Gas” initiative, aimed at optimizing Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves for both domestic consumption and international export.

Kyari added that as a key stakeholder, the NNPC Ltd has played a leading role in advancing the “Decade of Gas” agenda through strategic investments in critical gas infrastructure such as pipelines and processing facilities.

In his remarks, the author, Engr. Charles Osezua, who described the unveiling of “The Rise of Gas” as his significant contribution to Nigeria’s energy literature, expressed gratitude to the NNPC Ltd for its support towards the book launch.

Osezua said NNPC Ltd’s participation at the occasion underscores the Company’s commitment to fostering knowledge sharing and innovation within the gas industry.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Impact Investors Foundation and former Group Executive Director of NNPC, Engr. Afolabi Oladele, lauded the book for its comprehensive insights into the gas value chain, saying it will be relevant to policymakers amid the global energy transition.