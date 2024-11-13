NNPC Board announces fresh leadership appointments

The Board of Directors of NNPC Limited has announced a series of strategic leadership appointments.

A statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Limited said these changes reflect our continued dedication to enhancing corporate governance, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring long-term success in Nigeria’s energy sector.

According to Soneye, Mr. Adedapo A. Segun has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Segun previously served as the Executive Vice President, Downstream, where he made significant contributions to the company’s downstream operations.

Also, Mr. Isiyaku Abdullahi has been named Executive Vice President (EVP), Downstream while Mr. Udobong Ntia has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP), Upstream.

Soneye said these appointments align with NNPC Limited’s commitment to building a unified and competent leadership team to drive operational excellence and support the organization’s strategic objectives.

The Board and Management also extended their deepest appreciation to Mr. Umar Ajiya and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan for their outstanding dedication and service to NNPC Limited.

“NNPC Limited remains committed to achieving operational excellence, enhancing global competitiveness, and ensuring financial sustainability, while prioritizing the interests of the Nigerian public in the petroleum industry,” the statement concluded.