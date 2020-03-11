NNPC assures women of equal opportunity

…As WIEN Pledges Support to Close Energy Gap

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians that as a National Oil Company, it would continue to provide equal opportunity for all staff members to grow their careers irrespective of gender.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated this while addressing a delegation of Women in Energy Network (WIEN) who paid him a courtesy visit today in Abuja.

Kyari said that experience had shown that women have enormous potentials and capabilities to deliver on difficult tasks, adding that women in the corporation’s workforce have continued to demonstrate ability to be trusted with responsibilities.

“For us as a company and by design, and given the very nature of the job we do, which is to deliver power and energy prosperity to this country, we cannot choose anything less than the best. That best doesn’t know your colour, tribe, religion or gender”, he stated.

He assured that NNPC, as a responsible corporate organization, would continue to give equal opportunities to the women folk to enable them contribute their quarter to the development of the country, noting that the society had always limited the capacity of women on wrong assumptions.

Earlier in her presentation, the President of the Women in Energy Network, Mrs. Funmi Ogbe, stated that the purpose of the visit was to look at areas of collaboration to enhance energy sufficiency for the nation.

“The International Women’s Day was on Sunday and our theme was “Closing the Gap”, and we have come here today to celebrate with you. But more importantly, there is energy gap which you stated in your very eloquent speech at NIPS. So we felt it was quite apt for us to throw our weight behind what you are doing. We would like to work with you and support you in the work you are doing in the energy sector”, she said.

The group commended the Corporation for its recent recruitment and promotion exercises, noting that the large number of women on both lists was quite encouraging.