NNPC assures of availability of petroleum products at Easter

…As PPMC Prepares to Deploy Automation App for Marketers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured Nigerians of availability of sufficient petroleum products to guarantee hitch-free celebration of Easter.

The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, gave this assurance in a press release on Wednesday in Abuja.

Dr. Obateru quoted the Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr. Musa Lawan, as saying that although there are restriction of movement orders in parts of the country, PPMC has maintained steady supply of petroleum products across the country, adding that the Company has enough products in its marine and land depots that could last another two months.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the PPMC has enough petroleum products to go round as they prepare to celebrate Easter. We have up to 2.53billion litres both in marine and in our inland depots. There is enough petroleum products in stock, and as we speak, some vessels laden with petroleum products are en route to the country,” Lawan informed.

He revealed that the PPMC would soon automate its processes, maintaining that the deployment of the application would reduce face-to-face interactions with marketers and promote transparency of all its operations.

He commended the Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum (ADTOP), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), operations staff at the depots and other stakeholders for ensuring the free flow of petroleum products to every nook and cranny of the country in spite of the restriction of movement in some states of the Federation.

He also urged Nigerians to avoid panic buying or stock-piling of petroleum products because of the associated danger and risks.