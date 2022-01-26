NNPC assures Nigerians of sufficient PMS stock







The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPC) has assured the public that the Company has sufficient stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, to meet the needs of Nigerians.



Mr Garba Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday.



Muhammad, therefore, advised the public not to engage in panic buying of petrol and to ignore all rumours that may suggest otherwise.

His statement reads: “The NNPC Ltd. wishes to assure the public that the Company has sufficient PMS stock to meet the needs of Nigerians.

“The public is therefore, advised not to engage in panic buying of petrol; and to ignore all rumours that may suggest otherwise.



“In line with the existing laws of the land, NNPC Ltd. is deeply committed to ensuring energy security for the country,” the group general manager said. (With reports by NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

