NNPC assures Nigerians of sufficient PMS stock

January 26, 2022 Danlami Nmodu





The Nigerian National Petroleum Ltd. (NNPC)  has assured the public that the Company has sufficient stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, to meet the needs of Nigerians.


Mr Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday.


Muhammad, therefore, advised the public not to engage in panic buying of petrol and to ignore all rumours that may suggest otherwise.

His statement reads: “The NNPC Ltd. wishes to assure the public that the Company has sufficient PMS stock to meet the needs of Nigerians.

“The public is therefore, advised not to engage in panic buying of petrol; and to ignore all rumours that may suggest otherwise.


“In line the laws of the land, NNPC Ltd. is deeply committed to ensuring energy security country,” the group general manager said. ( reports by NAN)

