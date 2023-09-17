NNPC announces fresh executive appointments

The NNPC Ltd has announced senior management changes with three persons named into executive positions.

A statement Saturday by Garba Deen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd said the changes are “In line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organisational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures”.

Those listed in the fresh executive appointments include: Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream; Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy; and Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream.

No fresh details were given regarding the background of the new appointees.

