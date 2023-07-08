NNL Super 8: Kano Pillars constitutes committee to probe poor outing

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The management of Kano Pillars Football Club has constituted a five-man committee, to investigate the club’s poor performance in the just concluded 2023 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 Competition in Asaba, Delta.

This is contained in a statement by the Club`s Secretary, Ibrahim Sani on Saturday in Kano.

Sani said that the club intends to find out why the team lost two matches in the competition in Asaba, Delta.

According to the secretary, the management made the decision immediately after the team lost 2-0 to Heartland FC in the final match of the competition.

He said that the board was not satisfied with the performance of club in their last two matches against Katsina United and Heartland football clubs.

“The committee is mandated to find out why the club lost two matches in the super 8 after its wonderful performance in the first two matches against EFCC and DMD football clubs.

“The committee is to suggest measures to be taken to avert future occurrences,“he said.

The committee members included; Alhaji Rabi’u Pele as Chairman, Usman Na’isa, Rabi’u Ali, (team captain), Abba Maifada (representative of fan club) as members while Bashir Chilla is to serve as Secretary.

Sani said that the committee is expected to submit its report within one week.

Pillars and Katsina United who were relegated from the Nigerian top-flight last season, gained promotion to the NPFL after they qualified from the Northern Conference of the NNL.(NAN)

