NNL: Niger Tornadoes FC beat Sokoto United 1-0

Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna on Saturday defeated visiting Sokoto United FC of Sokoto by 1-0 in the ongoing Nigeria National League (NNL) in Minna.

The lone goal was scored 44 minutes into the first half by Segun Alepiosu who dribbled two defenders of Sokoto United in their vital goal area and had the goalkeeper Okon Sunday at his mercy.

The centre referee, Malam Sani Abdul from Bauchi state, had called for five minutes water break 30 minutes into the first half owing to the scutching sun.

The second half of the game was full of entertainment as the visiting team tried to level the goal but the Tornadoes defense was on hand to deflate their moves.

Sokoto United struggle paid off two minutes to the end of the match as one of their players kicked the ball into the goal of the home team during a scramble for the ball in the vital goal area of Tornadoes.

The referee, after consulting with his assistant referee, signaled no goal which angered some players and officials of Sokoto United.

This led to the attacking of the referee at end of the game but the police and other security were at hand to curtail any ugly incidence.

Coach Aminu Happy, Chief Coach, Sokoto United said that the match was a good one if not for some errors by the referee.

“You either win in a game or you lose, our boys gave good account of their selves.

“We will go back to the drawing board to correct our errors,” he said.

Coach Bala Mohammed of Niger Tornadoes, who was full of smiles, did not say a word to newsmen as he was escorted out of the stadium by security. (NAN)