NNL: EFCC Coach attributes team`s defeat to red card

By Aderonke Ojo

Kabiru Sani, coach of EFCC Football Club of Abuja has attributed his team’s 0-1 defeat by Mailantarki Care FC, also of Abuja on Sunday to an early red card given his goalkeeper in the match.

Sani stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the match was a Northern Conference Group A1 of the ongoing 2022/2023 Nigeria National League (NNL).

He said it was shocking for his team to be defeated by Mailantarki Care FC, adding that the defeat was their second in the competition.

Sani said that his team went into the game with the hope to win or at least get a draw.

“We did not bargain for a loss as we were prepared to win the three points or at worse get a draw because we are playing an away match.

“We now have four points from three matches, but that is not what we prepared for,” he said.

He, however, expressed confidence in his players to fight back to get out of the present situation as they prepare for their next game.

“We will go back and prepare harder for our remaining matches, and particularly the away matches, to ensure that we get maximum points.

“I think we must have the right experience to face this type of situation, above all we ended playing with 10 players.

“We have lost two matches and won one so far, for sure it was a key moment for us, because after the red card we lost our composure,” he said.

NAN reports that the team`s goalkeeper, Godwin Otu was shown a red card 20 minutes into the game for an infraction.

NAN also reports that EFCC FC will take on Hypebuzz FC on April 7 in their Match Day 4 fixture. (NAN)