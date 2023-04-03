NNL: ABS defeat Kogi Utd 

By Olayinka Owolewa

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC on Sunday bounced back from their 2-0 loss to EFCC FC in the 2022/2023 Nigeria National League (NNL) on matchday two with 2-0 win over visiting Kogi United.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match day 3 encounter was played at the Soun Township Stadium, Ogbomoso.

Two second half goals from Jamiu Saad in the 49th minute and Johnson Ayanbukola 56 minutes into the game was all the Ilorin based needed to secure a deserved win over their visitors from Lokoja.

Although a lacklustre performance from the team in the first half, the young-repleted ABS team came out smoking in the second half and draw up the game in their favour.

A slacking defense line of Kogi United was punished when Malik Surajudeen’s head-dropped a pass to Jamiu Saad who wasted no time to slot home the opener in one-on-one situation.

Seven minutes later, Johnson Ayanbukola doubles the lead for Coach Jerome Igbankwe side as he fired in a low level shot from a close range.

ABS FC now have Six points from three games and will face Mighty Jets FC of Jos in their next away fixture. (NAN)