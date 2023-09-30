NNL 2023/2024 season kicks off Oct. 28

By Peter Amine

The 2023/2024 season of the Nigeria National League (NNL) will kick off on Oct. 28.

The kick-off date was announced through a communique issued at the end of the NNL Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Jos on Friday.

It said the season’s opening match will feature hosts Dakkada FC and 1472 FC, to be played at the Uyo Township Stadium on

Oct. 28.

The communique stated that an abridged league format of four conferences of A, B, C and D was adopted for the 2023/2024 league season.

It was also agreed that only stadiums that meet the required NNL stadium facilities criteria should be approved for the league season.

“The NNL AGM approved the communiqué of the 2022/2023 AGM, and also adopted the amended rules and regulation as a legal working document for the 2023/2024 league season.

“The AGM unequivocally thanked Dekaizen Worldwide Ltd., the league’s Insurance Brokers, for providing a cash prize of five million Naira only for the winners of the 2023/2024 league season.

“However, cash prizes for the clubs finishing in the second, third and fourth positions shall be worked out based on availability of funds before the close of the season.

“It was agreed that at least 20 effective security personnel must be present before a league match can commence in any venue in the 2023/2024 league season,” the communique further said.

It appreciated the various sponsorship moves so far made by the

board of the NNL, while praying that they shall come to fruition.

“The NNL AGM officially confirmed the promotion of Heartland FC, Kano Pillars FC, Sporting Lagos FC and Katsina United FC to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

“It also confirmed the relegation of Kogi United FC of Lokoja, FWC Champions FC of Abuja, Zamfara United FC, Green Berets FC of Zaria, ABS FC of Ilorin and Police Machine FHQ FC of Gombe.

“The rest are Go Round FC of Omoku, FC Ebedei of Sagamu, Joy Comts FC of Lagos, Ibom Youths FC of Ikot Ekpene, Edel FC of Awka and Henserd FC of Yanagoa,” it added. (NAN)

