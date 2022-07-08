NNDI condemns prison break, tasks FG, Security Chiefs

The New Nigeria Dream Initiative, NNDI an offshoot of New Dreams for Grassroots Development, NDGD has joined millions of people round the world in condemning the recent attack on Kuje Correctional Centre by ISWAP/ Boko Haram. This sad development is unacceptable. We therefore demand for complete overhauling of national security apparatus.

Dr Breakforth Onwubuya, noted that with the Release of 64 top kings of Boko Haram, National insecurity is worsened and Nigerian Citizens are more in danger. We therefore urge the relevant stake holders to step up Security around all the Nigerian Correctional Service Centers across the country to avoid a reoccurrence and further breakdown of law and order.

The NNDI Boss said there was urgent need to fish out and rearrest all the hardened criminals and Boko Haram members who escaped from the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Center.

Dr Onwubuya sympathized with the Federal Government and families of those who lost their lives during the unfortunate incidence. And prayed for their souls to rest in Peace.

He called on Nigerians and NNDI’s 46million members spread across the 8,806 wards to avoid locations and situations that may place them in way of danger. Quit sensitive calls in public places and avoid display of valuables in their cars. Avoid events that will keep

them out late into the night.

Dr Onwubuya called on the FG to equally strongly consider tightening security in sensitive public government edifices and investments. He commended the Nigerian Army who responded as soon as they got the SoS while stressing on the need to empower all the different security agencies with state of the Art weapons to avert and repel future attempts.

