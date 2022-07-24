NNBTS POP: Minister of Defence lauds Navy’s training standard

…Tasks batch 32 trainees on commitment to national defence

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has expressed optimism that the induction of NNS KADA into Operarions will be a force Multiplier in checkmating illegalities in the nation’s maritime domain.

General Magashi stated this in his remarks as special guest of honour at the Passing out Parade ceremony for Batch 32 Trainees of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, NNBTS, Onne, Rivers State.

He commended the leadership of the service for situating the Training of the Trainees within the prism of the globally acceptable standard necessary to equip them with the requisite know-how to withstand and deal decisively with the maritime crimes in the National waters.

The Defence Minister therefore urged Trainees to deploy their acquired training necessary for kinetic approaches to facilitate resolution of conflicts during emergencies.

The Special Guest of Honour who had earlier reviewed the parade expressed satisfaction with the outstanding performance of the one thousand and eight Trainees in their various display in combat efficiency, silent and weapon drills later presented awards to those who excelled in academics and professional efficiency during training which commenced in January this year.

The Nigerian Navy Basic Training School since inception in 1976 as Basic and seamanship Training School is the first port of call to civilians wishing to make a career in the service which had trained over twenty one thousand four hundred and ninety six Trainees.

