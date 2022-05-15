Nnamdi Kanu unhappy over killings, sit-at-home order in Southeast, says Soludo

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra says Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the terrorist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is unhappy with the killings and enforcement of the protracted sit-at-home order in the South-East.

The order has always been enforced by groups claiming to act on his behalf.

But Soludo said this was part of his interaction with Kanu during a visit to the proscribed IPOB leader in his detention facility on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to Soludo who issued a Statement on Sunday in Awka, reported Soludo as saying that kanu was in a stable condition.

“Kanu is in support of continuation of the search for a sustainable solution to the insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country,” the statement noted.

According to him, “Kanu informed me that if given the opportunity, he would make a broadcast that would address the degenerating security situation in the South-East under the guise of agitation.

“I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanuo May 13 to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South-East.

“He was in very high spirit and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere.

“He expressed sadness over what he described as ‘sacrilegious killings’ of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminality, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless sit at home perpetrated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

“He (Kanu) assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace,” he said.

Since the detention of Kanu more than a year ago, the illegal pro-Biafran group had declared every Monday sit-at-home, in sympathy for their leader.

The situation had paralysed socio-economic activities in the five South-Eastern states of Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Anambra.(NAN)

