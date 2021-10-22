Nnamdi Kanu: Security Operatives denied me access to Federal High Court – Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

…… Senator Uba calls for urgent resolution of issues surrounding Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

By Chimezie Godfrey

Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah has expressed dismay over his denial of access to Nnamdi Kanu by the security operatives at the Federal High Court premises on Thursday in Abuja.

Senator Ubah in a statement said he was surprised by the ill – treatment meted to him even after he identified himself as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and showing security personnel a copy of his pending application before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Senator who was distraught by the harrowing experience, called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, find a political solution to the issues surrounding the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, adding that this will go a long way in dousing the present tension and insecurity in the South East.

He said,”In furtherance of my pending application seeking the permission of the court to visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention, today being Thursday; October 21, 2021, I was denied access into the Federal High Court premises in Abuja.

“To my utmost dismay and chagrin, I was subjected to the harrowing experience of trekking long distances after I explored three entrance routes to the court premises but was brazenly barred by security operatives, even after identifying myself as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and showing them a copy of my pending application before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The Judiciary is the last bastion of democracy; as such, the blatant refusal to allow lawyers, representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Civil Society Organizations and public office holders like myself into the court premises is not only ridiculous but a contemptuous violation of our democratic ethos as a nation.

“The General public will recall that I filed an application to visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, after I was denied access on two occasions by the DSS to discuss with the IPOB Leader.

“Conclusively, may I use this medium to once again, call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, find a political solution to the issues surrounding the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as this will go a long way in dousing the present tension and insecurity in the South East.

“I also want to reassure the general public of my unwavering resolve and commitment to pursuing this case to a logical end.”

