Nnamani congratulates community school for coming tops at WAEC

…………urges resolution of FG/ASUU impasse

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate , Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has praised Mea Mater Elizabeth High School, Agbani in his constituency for superlative performance in the just released 2022 West Africa Examination Council ( WAEC) results .

Mea Mater Elizabeth High School, Agbani was named among the top ten schools with the best results in 2022 by WAEC. The WAEC is the examination body that regulates the assessment of senior secondary students in West Africa.

The school established in 2004 first earned a reputation of academic excellence when WAEC in 2011 tagged it among the best performed schools in Africa and was ranked seventh out of the over 80,000 schools that participated in 2015.

In a congratulatory message to the management, staff and students of the school , Senator Nnamani who named the school after his late mother Lady Elizabeth , was excited that the college is living up the reputation of the family tradition of excellence.

He said : “ Your consistent record of excellence performance in external examinations gives me great excitement and pride. I urge you to sustain and indeed improve on this landmark.

“I celebrate that local community school in my village. A legacy to my Mea Mater Elizabeth Nnamani now resting in the sublime supplication at the knees of the Lord “.

The Senator also appealed to the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to find a common ground to end the lingering strike action so that students can return to school.

Senator Nnamani lamented that strike actions especially in

educational institutions poses a lot of negative consequences to future and present generations saying “ we must do everything possible to avert it”.

Other schools named as best performing schools according to statistics released by WEAC includes Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja , Marist Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu, Abia state, Lumen Christi International High School, Uromi , Edo state and Grundtvig International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra State among others.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

