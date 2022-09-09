Nnamani condoles King Charles III, says late Queen a heroine like no other

By Kingsley Okoye

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani has commiserated with King Charles III and the United Kingdom over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, in a condolence message in Abuja on Friday to King Charles III, described the late Queen as a revered monarch that ever lived on earth.

He said the late Queen was an uncommon monarch, who paid attention to duty and promoted excellent work ethics.

He said that she was also diligent and had an unwavering commitment to the welfare and security of her people.

“Queen Elizabeth was a quintessential monarch who spread goodwill in all nooks and crannies of the world.

“She was royalty personified and gave dignity and meaning to monarchy to the admiration of the world.

“She promoted world peace and cooperation especially through the Commonwealth Games. Above all, she exhibited an uncommon humility.

“Her death is arguably an end of an era, she left indelible footprints in the sand of time

“Our condolences to King Charles III, the British Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations on the passage of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth,” he said.

Nnamani prayed God, in His infinite mercy, to grant her eternal rest.

He urged the people of England and commonwealth nations to immortalise the great monarch for her numerous contributions to humanity. (NAN)

