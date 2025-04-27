Nnaji dismisses allegations of APC crisis

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, has debunked allegations made by individuals claiming to be stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu North.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, has debunked allegations made by individuals claiming to be stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu North.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday in Enugu, Nnaji described the accusation of him causing leadership crises in APC, Enugu State chapter, as baseless and desperate.

He stated that the individuals involved neither speak for the party nor represent its authentic leadership in Enugu State.

The minister reaffirmed his status as a respected and prominent chieftain of the APC, emphasising his role as a founding member and pillar of the party.

He noted that his loyalty and contributions to the APC’s growth and stability at state, regional and national levels are well-documented and widely acknowledged.

Nnaji expressed confidence in Chief Ugo Agballa’s leadership, insisting that “Agballa remains the duly recognised and authentic Chairman of the APC in Enugu State.

“It is necessary to state unequivocally that the so-called stakeholders’ meeting lacks legitimacy, and their pronouncements hold no consequence for APC’s official leadership.”

The minister described their actions as “calculated attempts to cause confusion and mislead party members and the general public.”

He emphasised that governance must always be assessed holistically and not through blanket applause or hasty judgement.

Nnaji urged genuine APC members in Enugu State to remain focused, disciplined and committed to repositioning the party.

He further called on the APC national leadership and the public to disregard any claims made by individuals without a mandate.

Nnaji reaffirmed his commitment to the APC and service to Nigeria, stating he would not be distracted by “orchestrated campaigns of calumny and mischief.” (NAN)