NMDPRA unseals 7 reprimanded filling stations in Kogi

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will take stringent measures to ensure that filling stations dispense the right quantity of products to motorists in Kogi.

Mr Ogbe Godwin, NMDPRA Coordinator in Kogi, made the disclosures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Godwin spoke after the agency unsealed seven filling stations reprimanded over alleged under dispensing of products to motorists.

NAN recalls that the seven filling stations were sealed, following reports alleging that petroleum products marketers had tampered with dispensing metres, thereby under serving unsuspecting motorists.

Some motorists alleged that they spent more on fueling their vehicles without getting value for their money.

The NMDPRA Coordinator in Kogi, however, warned that the agency would not hesitate to carry out thorough checks to ascertain the quantity and quality of petroleum products being dispensed to motorists in the state.

Godwin said the agency is aware of reports of some of the petroleum products not meeting quality control parameters.

” Unfortunately, no motorist has come forward to complain about such product, especially AGO (Diesel)

“But that doesn’t mean that we can’t go out to test the kind of petroleum products being brought to the state for sale to the motoring public.

“We have all the equipment to test the products. Therefore, the oil marketers shouldn’t underrate us. We can go out any day to conduct the tests,” he warned.

Godwin said the seven reprimanded filling stations settled the various amounts they were fined by the authority, before they were unsealed.

He gave the names of the stations as the Solag Resources Ltd., Ankpa, Hismus Oil and Gas, Obajana, Riyenic Global Ltd., Oke-Ibukun Kabba, and S.O.T Nigeria Ltd.

He also said that the stations included the Omuo Kabba, Marktot Oil and Gas, Kabba, and NIPCO filling stations.

He, however, lamented the attitude of four oil marketers in Ankpa Local Government Area, whom he said, were sabotaging efforts of the government and the system.

The coordinator disclosed that four filling stations had been sealed since Feb. 13 for operating without licences and had refused to register and be licensed to operate in the state.” (NAN)