NMDPRA seals illegal gas outlet, arrest operator in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Warri Zonal Office, has sealed and arrested operator of an illegal gas outlet in Warri metropolis.

The NMDPRA Coordinator in Delta, Mr Victor Ohwodiasa stated this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

The coordinator said the suspect was apprehended by the officials of the authority after he had violated the seal earlier placed on the facility.

Ohwodiasa said the suspect has been handed over to the Nigeria Police for prosecution.

“In a bid to rid the oil and gas sector of illegal operators, our surveillance activities discovered that there was a gas dispensing outlet located in a residential building.

“We sealed the facility and asked the operator to relocate to a convenient place, and come forward to obtain his licence. He violated the seal and continued with his illegal business.

“We mobilised again and shutdown the facility, arrested the suspect and handed him over to the appropriate authority for prosecution,” he said.

Ohwodiasa said that the action of the suspect contravened the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), adding that he would be prosecuted for violating the Oil and Gas law.

He said that the regulatory body would sustain the surveillance in the state, to ensure that those engaged in the oil and gas businesses were licenced for the business.

The coordinator urged consumers to report any gas operator, and petroleum marketer indulged in sharp practices to the authourity for appropriate action.

He said that the concerned of the agency was to ensure that those operators have their operating licenses and operate within the law.

Ohwodiasa urged those wishing to do business in the oil and gas industry to carry out consultations with the NMDPRA for proper guidance.

He urged those who want to venture into the business of oil and gas to reach out to the authority for proper guidance.

“Our fee is very small; our emphasis is not on the fee but on the safety of operations. We handle very volatile products, once there is any heat source, the next thing is explosion.

“Our major concern is the safe operations of those facilities. Once they come we give them the necessary guidance,” he said.

Ohwodiasa said that the NMDPRA would continue to go after the violators of the PIA until the regulatory body achieved its mandate. (NAN)

