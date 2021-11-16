NMDPRA seals 35 petrol stations in Bauchi

November 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Bauchi office the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it sealed no fewer than 35 filling stations for various offences.

Alhaji Abdullahi Iliyasu, the operations controller the agency, said this in an with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said the affected stations were sanctioned for diversion, hoarding, dispensing the product by using  pump and selling in jerry cans.

“We have fined some them and eventually unsealed them to serve as deterrence to others,” he said.

He explained that his office had in the last two weeks improved regular supply the commodity to various parts of the and across the 500 registered filling stations.

The controller noted that the agency embarked on daily patrol of existing filling stations and mounted surveillance to check and detect instances of sharp practices.

He said the improvement recorded in the supply of the product was due to the role of the strategic reserves in Kano and Plateau depots, which remained regular.

“We have tried our best to ensure that no much processing of vehicles at filling stations,” he said.

NAN reports that the Bauchi metropolis been experiencing fuel scarcity due to inadequate supply of the commodity from the depots. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,