NMDPRA seals 13 fuel stations, sanctions 3 in Akwa Ibom

By Sunday Bassey

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed 13 fuel stations for over-pricing and sanctioned three others for violating government seal order in Akwa Ibom.

Mr Joy Koro, the Team Lead, Distribution Systems Storage and Retailing Infrastructure of NMDPRA, said this during a monitoring and surveillance exercise in Uyo on Friday.

He said that the stations were sealed for selling far above the government approved pump price to members of the public.

“We shut down 13 fuel stations that were selling far above the government regulated pump price while three other fuel stations will be sanctioned for violating government seal order, ” he said.

Koro also said that the affected stations would not operate for a stipulated period as would be decided by the regulatory authority.

He warned marketers to desist from selling the products the above government approved pump price and revert the pump to approved price in the state.

“The marketers were dispensing the petroleum products at prices higher than the government approved pump price of N300 per litre and above.

“If you see any marketer selling above the regulated price, definitely that fuel station will be shut. Presently, there are enough petroleum products for marketers to lift to their stations,” Koro said.

The official called on the marketers to revert their pump price to government regulated price in the state to avoid being sealed.

“The marketers know the government approved pump price, if we carry out surveillance and see them selling at regulated price, we will not seal the filling stations,” Koro said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most fuel stations in the state sell the product between N300 per litre and N320 per litre.

A marketer, Mr Ndifreke Etta, the Manager of a fuel station said that he was directed by the owner of the station to sell fuel at N320 per litre. (NAN)