NMDPRA promises technical support for CNG provision

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has expressed its commitment to providing technical support for the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel source in the country.

Mr Ahmed Farouk, Chief Executive Officer of the authority, said this at the ground breaking ceremony of Portland Gas Green Park on Wednesday in Lagos.Farouk said that the authority would also ensure that laws guiding the midstream and downstream sector were followed.He said that the Portland Gas Ltd., had obtained approvals and also met the statutory milestones required to commence Compressed Natural Gas conversion (CNG) project.Farouk, who was represented by Mr Ayo Cardoso, Coordinator South-West Region of NMDPRA, noted that there were comparative advantages between the different energy particularly gas, designated as Nigeria’s transition fuel.

“The idea to setup a one-stop shop fusing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), and Electric Vehicle Charging services in one facility is a powerful testament to your unwavering commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.“In a world grappling with the consequences of climate change, towing the path to cleaner energy sources is not merely a choice, but a profound responsibility for every well-meaning establishment.

“This is because it also underscores the government’s resolve to reducing heavy carbon footprints, harmful emissions and mitigating the impact of traditional fossil fuels on our environment,” he said.Farouk said that the NMDPRA had also been driving penetration of cleaner fuels through various initiatives and sensitisation programmes, one of which was nationwide stakeholders’ engagement.He said that the sensitisation was aimed at deepening the utilisation of CNG, LPG and other cleaner fuels for domestic and industrial purposes.“So, this facility ticks all the boxes in compliance and alignment with the government’s energy transition policies and global best practices.“Lagos, like many rapidly growing urban centers, faces the dual challenge of meeting the energy needs of a rapidly increasing population, while safeguarding the environment.“The siting of this facility in Ojota is very strategic as it is positioned to make these important cost-effective alternative fuels readily available for both domestic and industrial users in the nearby communities,” he added.Farouk said: “It is with great pleasure that I stand before you today on this momentous occasion- the groundbreaking ceremony for this pioneering venture.“A facility designed for CNG, LPG and integrated with cutting-edge Electric Vehicle Charging services right here in Lagos state.“As we break ground today, let it bring us closer to achieving a Lagos with cleaner air, where energy is more sustainable, cost-effective and where our vehicles run smoother with less wear and tear, ” Farouk explained. (NAN)

