NMDPRA, FRSC partner to curb tanker crashes



The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have partnered to tackle frequent tanker crashes in Cross River.

By Christian Njoku

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the partnership aims to enhance road safety and prevent recurring accidents, particularly tanker crashes, in the state.

Mr Joseph Toby, Sector Commander of FRSC, Cross River Command, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by NMDPRA’s management on Saturday in Calabar.

Toby said they would continue strengthening collaboration between both organisations to safeguard lives and property.

“I want to call for a meeting between the desk officers of the safe-to-load programme of the FRSC and NMDPRA representatives at the tank farms.

“This is to explore further opportunities for collaboration and enforce safety standards both at the depots and on the roads,” he said.

Earlier, NMDPRA’s Field Coordinator, Mr Ibiye Tuboalabo, said the visit was to introduce himself, having recently assumed duty in the state.

“It is also to strengthen the existing synergy between the FRSC and NMDPRA,” he said.

He assured the Sector Commander of his full support and cooperation in traffic safety operations, especially those involving petroleum tankers. (NAN)