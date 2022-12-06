NMDPRA assures of stable fuel supply in South-South

By George Odok

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has embarked on stock monitoring exercise within depots in Calabar, capital of Cross River State, to ensure the availability of petroleum products.

Mr George Ene-Ita, Regional Coordinator of NMDPRA, South-South Regional Office, Calabar, led members of staff of the Authority on the exercise on Tuesday in Calabar.

Ene-Ita said that the stock taking was to ensure availability and effective distribution of petroleum products within the South-South region and beyond.

“The essence of this exercise is to ensure that the whole of Calabar and its environs are wet with petroleum products to avoid scarcity and panic buying by commuters during this period.

“As an Authority, we are doing everything within our powers to make sure that there are enough petroleum products in the system to help alleviate the sufferings of commuters,” he said.

The depots visited include Northwest, Fynefield, Dozzy and Specialty.

Responding on behalf of the marketers, Mr John Chukwudozie, Director of Dozzy Oil and Gas, assured the Authority that they would work hand-in-hand with it to ensure the aspirations of Nigerians are met in terms of product supply and distribution. (NAN)