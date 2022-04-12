NMDPRA assures of petrol availability in Lagos at Easter

By Solomon Asowata

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has assured residents of Lagos State of the availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during the Easter period.

Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, Zonal Operations Controller, NMDPRA, Lagos, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Lagos.NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared April 15 and April 18 as public holidays to mark the celebration.Cardoso said: ”There is sufficient fuel for the Easter season.

As at yesterday (Monday) ,we had a total of 367,341,523 litres of PMS, also known as petrol, in various depots in Lagos.“In addition we have five vessels at berth in Lagos Jetties discharging a total sum of 168,761,442 litres of PMS.” “We are advising marketers against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity of the products “He said the NMDPRA would intensify its monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with quality, quantity and safety of operations, in line with its regulatory mandate.

Cardoso advised consumers to report any infraction such as under dispensing of products to any NMDPRA’s office in Lagos.He also reiterated the petroleum regulatory agency’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products.Cardoso said the NMDPRA would continue to develop appropriate initiatives to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.(NAN)

