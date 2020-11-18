NMA wants immediate re-opening of FMC Lokoja, shut after July 1 attack

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Health to quickly re-open the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, in the best interest of the people.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lokoja and signed by Dr Oyiguh Omakoji and Dr Famotele Tolorunju, the state Chairman and Secretary of the Association, respectively.

The Association said that residents, who were dire need of healthcare services at the hospital, were eagerly waiting for the Minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire to re-open the facility.

Both officials of the Association, however, were full of gratitude to the Minister of State for health , Dr Olorunimbe Mamora for visiting the FMC on Nov. 17, saying,” We are pleased that the honourable minister has taken the needed step to bridge the gap towards the quick re-opening of the hospital.

” We are pleased to note that during the visit , the honourable minister saw the eagerness of the members of staff of the hospital to be directed to resume work immediately ,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the medical centre was forced to close down on July 1, when armed hoodlums invaded the facility and disrupted a press conference at which the hospital management was planning to request for a COVID-19 screening centre and speak on the challenges faced by the institution.

During the attack, critical hospital equipment , computers, files and other items were either vandalized or looted by the hoodlums, who also inflicted injuries on staff on duty. The Kogi state police command is yet to make any arrests over the incident.

Since then, the FMC Lokoja, the only tertiary health institution in the state, had remained closed , a development that has been causing anxiety in the people. (NAN)