NMA wants FG to compensate victims of Tudun Biri bombing

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Federal Government to compensate victims of the unfortunate bombing in Tudun Biri, Kaduna state, which caused the death of many innocent civilians on Dec. 4.

The Army admitted mistakenly bombing the victims while targeting insurgents and bandits.

National President of the NMA, Dr Uche Ojinmah, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the call was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja which ran held from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17.

Ojinmah said that the association commiserated with the Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government, as well as commended the military for accepting responsibility and offering apology.

The NMA National President called on the Federal Government to adequately compensate the victims and foot the bills of those in hospitals.

He urged the military to improve the precision of their intelligence reports to avert a recurrence of the incident.

Ojinmah also called on the Federal Government to quickly stem the slide of the Naira which, he said, has caused a negative effect on the price of medications, and brought more suffering to fellow citizens.

He said firming the Naira woul enhance access to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all and sundry and reduce out of pocket expenditure for healthcare.

Ojinmah noted that this is the time for governments at all levels to think towards UHC to help the people.

He called for caution on the political crisis rocking River state, saying political gladiators should consider the best interest of the people in all their engagements.

On government directive that all cases of medical emergencies should be treated by doctors in private and public hospitals, Ojinmah asked “who pays the bill for these emergency cases, especially in private hospitals.”

The NMA President who said private hospitals are specifically opened for business, stated that where things are done properly, the government should have UHCs whereby insurance could take care of these emergency cases.

He queried why the National Health Act 2014 which was passed and signed since 2014, and provided that 1 per cent from the first line charge should be set aside partly to fund the Basic Health Care, was yet to be implemented.

“The basic healthcare fund is supposed to take care of the first 48 to 72 hours of emergencies for every Nigerian, this has not been implemented till today, so if you ask private practitioners to treat people free, they won’t do that, these are issues that should be untangled before we start issuing directives.

The NMA President also spoke on the directive by the Inspector General of Police (IG) that gunshot injury patients, without police reports, should be treated, saying that doctors are ready to comply, but warned that police officers should also comply with this directive.

He alleged that police officers always harass hospitals on these emergency cases.

He said that the police must do their beat by respecting the order from the IG, adding that Nigerian doctors are ready to take care of Nigerians.

The NMA President also noted the progressive exit of International pharmaceutical companies and other companies from Nigeria, stressing that the situation has become worrisome for the NMA.

He said such a situation portends danger for the country’s healthcare delivery and economy, and called on the government to improve on the ease of doing business in the country and quickly stabilize the economy so that companies will stay.

Ojinmah also referred to the problems which medical students at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi state, and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpom, in Edo State, are passing through.

He alleged that authorities of the two institutions have issued orders contrary to training standards, adding “you can’t force a man to change course due to the lack of accreditation when he came in to read medicine.”

He also called on journalists to beam their searchlight on these institutions and find out what is going on, saying that NMA is watching those institutions closely.

Ojinmah called on the authorities of these schools to reverse all the draconian policies they have for the students or face the wrath of all medical doctors in Nigeria.

The NMA President also gave the Federal government up till Jan 31, 2024, to implement the upward review of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and to also implement the newly approved accruement allowance with areas from June 2023.

He said that NMA cannot guarantee industrial harmony in the health sector if all its demands, particularly on welfare, are not met.

The NMA President disclosed that these allowances had been approved since July 1, 2023.

According to him, “we cannot be talking of brain drain and the little the country could do to assuage it, the government is not doing that.” (NAN)

By Aderogba George

