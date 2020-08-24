NMA urges medical practitioners in FCT to lead fight against COVID-19

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged medical practitioners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to lead the fight against COVID-19 with the knowledge of infection prevention and control protocols.

Dr Robert Egot, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NMA in FCT, made the appeal in his remark at the inauguration of newly elected officers of the FCT chapter of the association in Abuja on Monday.

Egot said that medical doctors must adhere to the protocols of the COVID-19 at their various facilities.

He added that “during this pandemic, we urge every doctor in the FCT to lead the fight against COVID-19 with the instrumentality of the knowledge of infection prevention and control protocols and encourage the adherence of same in all health facilities.

“We are also not oblivious that this has aggravated the welfare challenges faced by our members and we are poised to face them headlong from day one in office.

”Egot said that the new executives would usher all doctors in the FCT to a new era of excellence, purposeful service and transparent leadership.

“We hope to connect every doctor in FCT with reliable and accurate information of the many activities of this executive.

“The aim is to reach every doctor and make them feel the impact of NMA in FCT and ensure a good sense of belonging to a body of professionals.

“As such, we are inviting members with the best ideas, creative excellence and ingenuity, as we embark on this service, first to our colleagues, the patients we care for and the society at large.

”The new Chairman, Dr Enema Amodu, emphasised the need for members to put the association first above personal interests, as well as the need for selflessness and dedication to service.Amodu said that the new executive would run an open government, while urging doctors in the territory to bring their best ideas.

He added that the new executive would make the FCT NMA better than it met it.

The new members of the executive are Umemmuo Uche as Vice Chairman; Dr Okpechi Chinedu; Secretary, Dr Ogunmola Mercy; Assistant Secretary, Dr Aigbovo Roland; Treasurer, Dr Obayi Onwura; Financial Secretary and Dr Abah Robert; Social Secretary. (NAN)