NMA urges FG, state govts to increase budgetary allocation to health

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has called on the federal and state governments to increase budgetary allocation to health, to comply with the Abuja declaration of 2001, which advocated for a minimum of 15% by all African nations

In a statement by the President, Dr. Francis A. Faduyile, and the General Secretary,Dr. Odusote P. Olumuyiwa, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Monday, the forum said this was part of the resolutions made at the 2nd NMA National Health Summit.

The theme of the summit is, “Patient Centered Care” and the subthemes are Improving the Nigerian Health Indices; Inter-Professional Relationship; Brain Drain and Brain Gain; Universal Health Coverage; Public Private Partnership and Reversing Medical Tourism.

NMA stated that the summit affirmed that healthcare professionals must jettison the traditional care pattern where patients and relations contribute minimally to decisions about their care and should embrace the industry based patient centered care approach where the ‘customer is king.’

They also reaffirmed that strong political will, transparent procurement process, public enlightenment, innovativeness and periodic auditing are very important success factors necessary for implementing Private Public Partnership.

The forum expressed concern over the increasing trend of outbound medical tourism even for frivolous medical complaints especially political office holders thereby depleting foreign reserves and contributing to weakening the system at home.

They called on the governments at all levels to provide enabling environment for health professionals and right policies which have the potential of reversing medical tourism.

The summit acknowledged the progress made thus far by the NMA to promote inter-professional harmonious relationship within the health sector, while urging NMA to sustain on-going bilateral and multilateral avenues in reaching out to all healthcare professional groups to promote harmony and entrench effective multi-disciplinary management for the patients.

According the statement, they called on government to address the various key challenges confronting the attainment of Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria such as inadequate health care financing, out- of –pocket expenses for financing health by the majority, mal-distribution of human and material resources for health, re-structuring- legally and administratively of the National Health Insurance Scheme and revitalization of the primary health care- the port of entry into our healthcare system.

“Working towardsthe full implementation of the National Health Act (2014) by all stakeholders as this is the panacea to the revamping of the collapsing health care system in Nigeria, and especially administering the BHCPF as stipulated by law.

“Deploying more sustainable sources of funding for health care delivery services, training and research in the health sector through extending TETFUND grants to Teaching Hospitals.

“Defining the specific and measurable outcomes by governments for international collaborations for capacity building in the health sector such as skills transfer.

“Exploring the various channels by governments to facilitate single digit interest loans for health sector as has been done in virtually all other sectors and mandatory health insurance with subsidized premium for the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“Establishing schemes by governments to incentivize health human resource availability and NMA to prepare a White Paper on Physician Wellness and submit to the WHO.

“Deliberately take the advantage of State Peer Review Mechanisms and opportunities such as that in the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and ALGON as communities of practice to intensify advocacy and lobbying for health and showcasing progress made for learning.”

“Transitioning to electronic medical records for hospitals in Nigeria should be embraced as very crucial by public and private health institutions for an effective recall of patients’ information and further care.

“Strengthening all affiliates of NMA especially AGPMPN to mount an intensive and strategic advocacy programme through the various Chambers of Commerce to unveil the business opportunities available in health sector for opportune Nigerians to invest in.

“Institutioning a compulsory regular gap analysis in the health sector in order to improve service delivery, which should be done at least yearly by both States and Federal Ministries of Health.

“Advocating to the Federal and State Ministries of Health to prepare and present the “Annual report of the state of health of Nigerians and the heath system” as prescribed in the National Health Act (2014) as a tracking mechanism to aid performance Evaluation in the sector.

“Calling on the Federal and State Government to increase the budgetary allocation to Health in compliance with the Abuja declaration of 2001 which advocated for a minimum of 15% by all African Nation.

“Constituting and inaugurating appropriate committees within and including other individuals and bodies outside the NMA that will initiate appropriate next steps towards the realization of the recommendations of the 2nd NMA National Health Summit for collective good, happiness and prosperity of all Nigerians,” the summit stated.