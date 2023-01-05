NMA seeks justice over gruesome murder of Dr. Uyi Iluobe

…Calls for enactment of law criminalizing violence against healthcare workers

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has condemned the gruesome murder of Dr. Uyi Iluobe who was killed by the relatives of his patient at Oghara, Delta state where his practice was based.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, the NMA stressed that the response of the patient’s relatives to the loss of a patient suspected to have died of gunshot injuries cannot never be justified.

The NMA therefore called on the Delta state government and other relevant authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

It also urged the National Assembly to enact a law that criminalizes violence against healthcare workers across the country.

The statement reads:”The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) received with shock and sadness the news of the murder on 31st December, 2022 of Dr. Uyi Iluobe by the relatives of his patient at Oghara, where his practice was based.

“Above scenario being response of the patient relatives to loss of a patient from suspected gunshot injuries can never be justifiable and has taken violence against doctors and other healthcare workers from injuries to murder. It is unbelievable that in the face of a debilitating medical brain-drain, the few doctors that practically decided to stay back and take care of our fellow citizens are being murdered by same Nigerians.

“While we sympathize with the family of the patient that was lost, we strongly condemned this murder and call on the Government of Delta state and the Inspector-General of Police to as a matter of urgency bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book so as to assuage the pains we feel. A man should not be murdered for the selfless act of being on duty on a new year’s eve.

“The Nigerian Medical Association uses this medium to call on the National Assembly to make a law criminalizing violence against healthcare workers. Please save our souls from wanton attacks by fellow Nigerians.

“We are closely monitoring the handling of the case of Dr. Uyi Iluobe’s murder and shall respond as the need arises.”