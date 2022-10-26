NMA provides free medical services for 65 orphans in Bauchi State

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Bauchi State wing of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) provided free medical services for 65 orphans in two orphanages in the state on Wednesday.

Dr Mohammed Bashir, Chairman of the branch said the gesture was part of activities marking its 2022 Physicians Week.

He said the NMA considered it worthy to give back to the society by providing free consultancies and medical services at the orphanages.

He said the two selected orphanages are in Bauchi and in Azare and would get the free services weekly.

“We will provide weekly free medical services to the orphans in the two orphanages.

“NMA will provide free paediatric consultancies, vaccines, preventive care and treatment of illnesses in the orphans,’’ he said

The society also donated noodles, rice, toothpastes, groundnut oil, beverages, detergents and drugs to the orphanages.

Responding at one of the benefitting orphanages, Mrs Maryam Malami of Bauchi Orphanage appreciated the NMA for the gesture.

“We appreciate what your members are doing individually and collectively for us in the state, especially at this orphanage,’’ she said.

She added that the gesture would go a long way, especially the medical services for the orphans, which she noted would give them a sense of belonging.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the doctors sensitised the orphans on the need for hygiene and sanitation. (NAN)

