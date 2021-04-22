Ondo State chapter of NMA on Thursday pledged to support the Ministry of Health and the tenure of its new Permanent Secretary, Mrs Folukemi Aladenola.

Its chairperson, Dr Stella Adegbehingbe, gave the pledge in Akure when she led executive members of the chapter on a courtesy visit to the permanent secretary.

Adegbehingbe assured the permanent secretary that the association’s members would make necessary inputs to the development of the state’s health sector and would work hand-in-gloves with her.

“The NMA congratulates you on your elevation to the position of Permanent Secretary. We wish you well and we are ready to work with you,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Aladenola is the first pharmacist to be appointed permanent secretary in the ministry.

In her response, to the NMA’s assurances, Aladenola noted that the health sector in the state was one big family.

She also assured that professionalism would remain the watchword of the health sector under her watch.

“We will run an open door policy as all our operations will be transparent.

“Professionalism will be the watchword of the health sector, we will collaborate with you.

“Let us have your suggestions and all what you want to do to move the state health sector forward,’’ the permanent secretary said.

In another development, a private sector medical group donated 20,000 doses of drugs for the prevention of malaria in pregnant women to the ministry when its officials visited Aladenola.

Project Assistant of the group, Mr Emmanuel Alabi, said it had been partnering with the state government in the health sector for years and would sustain its activities in the state.

Responding, Aladenola appreciated the group’s efforts, describing it as a partner in progress having been at the forefront of health programmes in the state.

She noted that the ministry and its sister agencies currently operated in synergy and in concerted efforts rather than in fragmented efforts.

The permanent secretary stressed the need for the group to scale up its activities, urging all partners to join the teamwork structure in order to achieve the desired goals. (NAN)

