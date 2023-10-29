NMA preaches daily exercise for good health

By Franca Ofili.

Nigeria Medical Association, Federal Capital Territory (NMA-FCT) chapter has advised Nigerians to cultivate the habit exercising daily for good health.

The Vice Chairman of the chapter, Dr Eno Ekop, gave the advice during the association’s last day of activities to commemorate the 2023 Physicians Week in Abuja.

Ekop said that the one-week activities for the Physicians Week ended with indoor games.

She added that the theme of the week “This is Our Chance to Get it Right in the Health Sector”, created avenue for doctors to rest, exercise and give to the citizens the necessary medical attention.

She said “We do this every year to celebrate ourselves and carry out medical services to Nigerians.

“We started the activity on Sunday with a Church mass, Tuesday was the opening ceremony, we had medical outreach on Thursday to give the citizens medical attention, especially the elderly.

“We focused on the elderly because we know they might not be able to join others for medical outreach.

“We gave eye glasses, did medical consultation and we will do follow-up.”

For the indoor games, she said the association had been carrying out programmes in previous years that not everyone could participate.

Ekop said that for the indoor games, every member participated, adding that “we have different games like playing card game, table tennis, chess, ludo, Scrabble and many others.”(NAN)

