Dr Enema Amodu, the Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, on Sunday, pleaded with Federal Government to respond to the needs of health workers in the country.

He made the plea at a news conference in Abuja in response to the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The resident doctors went on strike on April 1 to press home their demand for upward review of their N5000 hazard allowance, payment of outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance, among others.

The branch chairman said NARD was on strike over unresolved issues, adding that part of the issues was hazard allowance and health insurance.

He noted that there were other issues presented to the Federal Government, and called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, address the doctor’s grievances with all the seriousness it deserved.

Amodu, who pointed out that NMA FCT and by extension NMA national is in support of the NARD strike, urged government and those saddled with the responsibility of discussing with the union to take the matter seriously.

He urged government to address the COVID-19 allowance, health insurance for doctors and other contending issues which led to the ongoing strike.

He said “a lot of issues have been troubling us in the health sector; we want to use this opportunity to plead with government to respond to the needs of health workers.

“To our patients, we are very sorry that you have to suffer this epileptic irregular healthcare service delivery; we have taken an oath to take care of you.

“But if a doctor is not in sound state of mind, he or she is not happy with what he or she is getting from the job, the doctor may not be in right frame of mind to discharge duties right.

“We are not insensitive, we hope that government and those in charge of this discussion with NARD will take the matter seriously, with a view to settling the burning issues.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

