NMA, Oba Elegushi Foundation, offer free medical outreach to Ikate community

By Taiye Olayemi

No fewer than 2, 000 residents of Ikate community in Lagos State have benefited from the free medical outreach organised by the Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach was conducted in partnership with the Oba Saheed Elegushi Foundation, as part of activities marking the Physicians’ Week 2022.

Dr Benjamin Oluwatosin, the Chairman, NMA Lagos, on Wednesday said that the gesture was done to complement government’s efforts to improve and promote universal health care for the people.

“Today, we are doing a very important medical outreach and we are glad to bring our love to make the people in this community happy,” he said

NAN reports that services rendered by the health personnel included general consultation, dental check-up, blood pressure check, cervical smear screening, blood sugar check and eye check among others.

“We are giving glasses to over 100 people today to make them feel good and have better sight.

“A lot of the people we attended to have bad dental conditions and it is really bad because many of them have never visited a dental clinic.

“We examined their mouths and we saw a lot of grossly broken down teeth. They are not even aware of the cause, let alone how to prevent it. It’s sad,” he said.

“Also, Dr Kolawole Aramide, the vice-president of the association, noted that a lot of work still needed to be done in the aspect of public health.

“We need more activities for the government to take the message to the downtrodden, and not just treatment alone. Logistically, when the people think about the treatment aspect, they get scared because they don’t have the finance. Sensitisation will go a long way,” he said.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to Oba Saheed Eleguishi, Mr Temitope Oyefeso, said the initiative was to complement government’s efforts in bringing healthcare to the doorstep of the people.

“The Eleguishi Palace is glad to partner with the NMA in this initiative.

“The turnout has been a positive one and we will ensure that we have programmes like this regularly,” he said.

A beneficiary, Mr Bolaji Hassan, commended the initiative, saying residents particularly the elderly, always look forward to such programmes.

“I had problem reading, and also seeing became difficult for me especially at night. So, I came here for the test and eyeglasses was recommended for me,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Asake Fuja, who came for dental check-up, expressed satisfaction with the test and the whole exercise.

“I had my teeth cleaned up and properly treated,” she said. (NAN)

