NMA nominates Ngige for  meritorious service award

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has nominated the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige for its meritorious service award in the health sector.



The nomination was contained in a letter to the Minister and signed by the President of the NMA, Prof Innocent Ujah and the Secretary General, Dr Philip Ekpe.



The award letter was made available to newsmen by Ngige media office on Saturday in Abuja.



The letter was titled, “Invitation as an awardee at the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (AGC/ADM) of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).”



According to it, we write on behalf of the National Officers Committee (NOC) and the entire membership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), to invite you to the Annual General Conference/Delegates Meeting (ADM) of the association as an awardee.



”The conference which has its theme “Current Emergencies in building a resilient health system for Nigeria: Situation Analysis and Solutions” is scheduled to hold from May 15 to May 22, 2022 at EUI Centre, Plot F11, Sanni Abacha Road, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.



“We have the pleasure to inform you of your nomination for recognition for Meritorious Service Award in the health sector by the Association.”



The letter added that the award would be bestowed on Ngige during the opening ceremony scheduled for May 19, by 10a.m.

Meanwhile, Ngige who is also a medical professional, has accepted the nomination.



The minister commended NMA for finding him worthy for such recognition.



Ngige said that the award showed that his efforts towards the development of the health sector and other good works in Nigeria had not gone unnoticed.



He added that the award would definitely spur him to do more towards the upliftment of the health sector and the development of Nigeria.(NAN)

