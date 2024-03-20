NMA nabs fake doctor in Plateau

The Plateau chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) nabbed a fake doctor in the state on Monday.

Its chairman, Dr Bapigaan Audu, stated in Jos on Wednesday that the arrest was made in collaboration with the Plateau State Ministry of Health.

“NMA Plateau in collaboration with the Ministry of Health facilitated the investigation and subsequent arrest of another fake doctor carrying out nefarious activities in schools and worship centres across the state,’’ he stated.

Audu added that the impostor, who went by two names: George Ossai and Kelvin Paul was arrested in Jos and was handed over to the police on Tuesday.

He called on members of the public to report any suspected fake doctor to the NMA Plateau State chapter or to any of its officials or through telephone number 08160862093.

He stated also that such impostors could be reported to the Inspectorate Unit of the Ministry of Health in Jos.

He enjoined members of the public to seek the services of medical professionals within the confines of registered health facilities rather than engaging anyone selling medicines or claiming to be a medical doctor.

He warned other impostors to desist from operating in Plateau as the law would surely catch up with them.

In September 2023 police in plateau arrested a suspected fake doctor in connection with alleged harvesting of the kidney of a housewife during surgery.

Two other doctors were also arrested in connection with the crime. The suspected fake doctor was later reported to be undergoing psychiatric treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital. (NAN)

By Blessing Odega