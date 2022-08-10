NMA lauds Gov. Matawalle over increase in doctors’ salary

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has commended Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara for increasing salaries of medical doctors in the state.



The NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Manir Nature made the commendation in Gusau on Wednesday at the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association in the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the meeting is “2023 And Imperative of Health Security in Political Discourse: setting health agenda for Zamfara”.



Nature also hailed Zamfara Government for donating an 18-seater Bus to the association and financial support to the newly graduated medical students in the state.



According to him, the NMA also appreciates the government for initiating various policies and programmes to promote health care services in the state.



“We appreciate Gov Matawalle for his kind support to the NMA; the gesture has never happened to the association in the history of the state.



“We believe this is an indication of state government’s commitments to work with professional bodies in promoting health sector of the state.



“NMA as a body, we are ever ready to continue partnering with government in addressing security and health challenges in the state at the same time,” he explained.



In his remarks, Gov Bello Matawalle represented at the occasion by his State Dep Gov, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, reiterated his administration’s policy to promote health care delivery in the state.



Matawalle commended the NMA for choosing the topic, adding that it came at the right time when Matawalle’s administration was extending its hands to all stakeholders to promote the state in health and address its security challenges.



He said the present administration, from its inception to date, recorded tremendous achievements in the health sector.



“I am happy to announce that in the last three months, the state government recruited 400 health personnel, including Doctors and Consultants.



“This is in addition to construction of 147 Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across all political wards and in the 14 local government areas and Women and Children Hospitals in the 18 emirates of the state among others,” Matawalle explained.



He assured of his administration’s commitment to continue partnering with NMA and other associations of health professionals to promote the health sector.



The Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, Commissioner of Health, Aliyu Abubakar and Medical Director Federal Medical Centre Gusau, Dr Bello Muhammed, all commended the NMA for its contributions to effective health services.



Earlier, the Chairman of the occassion, and former NMA Chairman, Dr Sunday Onaze, said the theme for the conference was highly recommended and timely, considering the challenges of insecurity facing the state and country in general.



During the event, Awards of Excellence were presented by the NMA to the Deputy Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha; Sen. Kabir Marafa, Medical Director FMC Gusau, among others for their contributions to the health sector. (NAN)

