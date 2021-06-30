NMA inaugurates digital card to check quacks

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State Branch, has inaugurated Doctor’s Intelligent Digital Identity Card Management Service in Enugu State to check activities of medical quacks within the state.

The NMA unveiled over 1,000 intelligent digital identity cards to be distributed to its members in Enugu State free.

The association also launched its Enterprise, Global Doctor’s e-Registry and intelligent transactional Doctor’s platform.

Speaking at the unveiling on Tuesday in Enugu, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, said that the intelligent systems would eliminate activities of quacks in the medical profession.

“Professionally, the innovative initiatives being launched today will go a long way to ensure only qualified medical personnel serve our people.

“It is obvious that qualitative healthcare delivery comes from qualified medical professionals.

“I must thank Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for improving all health indicators of the state and creating an enabling environment for healthcare professionals especially medical doctors to strive,” he said.

Prof. Obinna Onodugo, Chief Medical Director of University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla, said that the digital system marked a milestone in the upgrade of medical services in the state and country at large.

Onodugo said that the teaching hospital would key into the platform to see to a sanitised medical profession.

“The present NMA executive in Enugu State have done well in restoring peace, coming out with impactful technological innovation and promoting overall welfare of its members,” he said.

Dr Monday Igwe, Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, applauded the NMA for using technology and evidence-based approaches to sort out challenges of the association.

“We laud the present NMA Executive of the state for such an innovation meant to cleanse the system,” Igwe, who was represented by Dr Vincent Ubochi, Head of Clinical Services, said.

In a goodwill message, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, said that the police was ever ready to assist the NMA flush out quacks in the system.

“However, the police and other sister security agencies needed more sensitisation on how the digital identity card works and how to easily identify a quack,” Aliyu, who was represented by CSP Isi Ijiomah, Officer-in-charge Medicals, said.

Earlier, Dr Jude Onyia, Chairman of NMA Enugu State Branch, said that the issue of quackery had persisted for many years in the profession, adding that the end of quacks manipulation in the system had come.

“The activities of quacks had led to many deaths and low healthcare delivery especially in the hinterland and remote areas of the state.

“With the digital and intelligent identity card and the assistance of security agencies, the association will rid the state of quack doctors.

“The other platforms launched today will assist doctors on international assignments and duty tours as well,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...