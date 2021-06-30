NMA inaugurates digital card to check quacks

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State Branch, has inaugurated Doctor’s Intelligent Digital Identity Card Management Service in Enugu State to check activities of medical quacks the state.

The NMA unveiled over 1,000 intelligent digital identity cards to be distributed to its members in Enugu State free.

The association also launched its Enterprise, Global Doctor’s e-Registry and intelligent transactional Doctor’s platform.

Speaking at the unveiling on Tuesday in Enugu, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, said that the intelligent systems would eliminate activities of quacks in the medical profession.

“Professionally, the innovative initiatives being launched today will go a long to ensure only qualified medical personnel serve our .

“It is obvious that qualitative delivery comes from qualified medical professionals.

“I must thank Gov. Ifeanyi for improving all health indicators of the state and creating an enabling environment for professionals especially medical doctors to strive,” he said.

Prof. Obinna Onodugo, Chief Medical Director of University of Nigeria Teaching , Ituku-Ozalla, said that the digital system marked a milestone in the upgrade of medical in the state and country at large.

Onodugo said that the teaching would key into the platform to see to a sanitised medical profession.

“The present NMA executive in Enugu State have done well in restoring peace, coming out with impactful technological innovation and promoting overall welfare of its members,” he said.

Dr Monday Igwe, Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric , Enugu, applauded the NMA for using technology and evidence-based approaches to sort out challenges of the association.

“We laud the present NMA Executive of the state for such an innovation meant to cleanse the system,” Igwe, was represented by Dr Vincent Ubochi, Head of Clinical , said.

In a goodwill message, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, said that the police was ever ready to assist the NMA flush out quacks in the system.

“However, the police and other sister needed more sensitisation on how the digital identity card works and how to easily identify a quack,” Aliyu, was represented by CSP Isi Ijiomah, Officer-in-charge Medicals, said.

Earlier, Dr Jude Onyia, Chairman of NMA Enugu State Branch, said that the issue of quackery had persisted for many years in the profession, adding that the end of quacks manipulation in the system had come.

“The activities of quacks had to many deaths and low delivery especially in the hinterland and remote of the state.

“With the digital and intelligent identity card and the assistance of , the association will rid the state of quack doctors.

“The other launched today will assist doctors on international assignments and duty tours as well,” he said. (NAN)

