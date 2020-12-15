NMA in Zamfara suspends strike 

The Zamfara chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended its one week strike it embarked upon to protest the poor remuneration of medical doctors working in the state.

Dr Mannir Bature, the Chairman of NMA announced the suspension in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NMA had on Dec. 10 directed its members to embark on a one week strike.