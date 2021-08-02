NMA gives Zamfara govt 2-week ultimatum to stop attacks on health facilities

 The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara , has the state government a two-week to provide adequate security in health facilities across the state.

The association threatened to shut down all facilities in the state 6 p.m. daily if government failed to provide adequate security

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the NMA, Dr Mannir Bature, in Gusau on Monday.

Bature condemned the recent kidnap of two persons the Dansadau General Hospital by gunmen in Maru Government Area of the state.

According to him, a ward attendant and a patient’s relation were abducted on Friday the hospital by the suspected bandits.

He called on government to urgently address attacks on medical services or “else the health workers in the state shut down all health facilities by 6 p.m. daily’’.

“The bandits were specifically looking for the doctors and nurses in the hospital, which is posing to the medical practitioners in the state.

“The association believes the bandits are targeting the medical doctors and other healthcare workers for ransom and to them treat their injured colleagues.

“We want the government and security agencies to provide adequate and security to secure all health facilities and protect healthcare workers across the state,’’ Bature said.(NAN)

