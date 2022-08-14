NMA gets new executives in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Zamfara chapter on Sunday inaugurated the newly elected executives to run the affairs of the association in the state for the next two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new executives were elected as part of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Association.

All the new executives emerged unopposed in an election earlier held under the supervision of the electoral committee headed by Dr Umar Abdullahi.

The newly elected executives include Dr Sanusi Bello of the State Ministry of Health as Chairman, Dr Ibrahim Jubril, the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau as Vice Chairman and Dr Muhammed Murtala also from the State Ministry of Health as Secretary.

Other inaugurated executives also included Assistant Secretary, Dr Hussaini Danjuma from the FMC Gusau, Treasurer, Dr Judith Dike also from the FMC Gusau.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman, Dr Sanusi Bello promised to run a transparent leadership and not to betray the confidence reposed in him.

Bello said his leadership would collaborate with all stakeholders to promote the medical profession and health sector in the state.

He called for the support and cooperation from members of the association.

The outgoing Chairman, Dr Manir Bature, commended medical doctors in the state for their support and cooperation given to his leadership.

Bature said his leadership recorded tremendous achievements, especially in promoting unity, love and mutual understanding among NMA members in the state.

According to him, the NMA under his stewardship recorded understanding with stakeholders, especially the state government which led to improvement in health care services in the state.

He commended Zamfara government and management of FMC Gusau for recruiting health workers and improving standard of health care facilities in the state.

The Chairman of the occasion and Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Gusau, Dr Bello Kwararkwashi, commended various achievements recorded by the immediate past executives of the association.

Kwararkwashi called on the new executives to work up to expectations of the state and the members.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment at FMC Gusau to continue partnering with the association to promote doctors’ welfare.

During the event, merit awards were presented to Wife of Kebbi State Gov, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, the outgoing NMA Chairman and Dr Manir Bature among others for their extraordinary contributions in promoting the health sector in the state. (NAN)

