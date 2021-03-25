The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State chapter, on Thursday applauded the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, for prioritising the commencement of the university’s medical school.

The Kogi Chairman of NMA, Dr Omakoji Oyiguh, gave the commendation when he led members of the State officer Council (SOC) of the NMA), on a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor at the university in Lokoja.

According to Oyiguh, the visit was an avenue to welcome the Vice Chancellor to the state, and to congratulate him on a well deserved appointment as the third Vice Chancellor of the university.

He stressed that NMA Kogi was happy with the VC’s track record and achievements and believed in his capacity to take the university to greater heights.

Oyiguh applauded the vice chancellor for prioritising the commencement of the university’s medical school, while also commending him for his humility and kindness.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor said his topmost priority was to introduce the medical school and that of engineering in the university.

Akinwumi added that the discussion on the subject matter was at an advanced stage and would hopefully become a reality in two to three years time.

”By the grace of God in two to three years, we hope to commence the medical school at the Federal University Lokoja; we have made serious progress in this regard.

”As I talk to you, Prof. Ogirima from ABU Zaria, will be here to commence the spade work for the commencement of the medical school”, he said.

The VC further appreciated the NMA Executive for the hand of fellowship it extended to him and assured the association of effective collaboration. (NAN)

