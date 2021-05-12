The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Federal Government to renew its efforts in addressing security challenge facing the country.



The association made the appeal in a communiqué issued at the end of its Annual General Conference and Delegates Meeting (AGC/ADM), tagged “Tin City 2021”, held in Jos Plateau, with the theme “Nigeria and the Global Health Agenda 2030”.



The communiqué issued on Wednesday in Abuja was signed by its National President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, and Secretary General, Dr Ekpe Philips.



It urged government to tackle the problem to quickly bring humanitarian disaster under control.



“The Conference is saddened by the worsening spate of killings, maiming, kidnapping, banditry, arson, insurgency and other forms of violence with attendant socio-economic consequences in almost every part of Nigeria.



“NMA is deeply concerned that healthcare delivery has been severely affected and therefore called on all citizens to jettison dangerous and unpatriotic tendencies.”



The communiqué added that the conference reviewed the report of the recent engagement between the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the NMA on recent circular issued on the Scheme of Service and salary status of house officers.



It urged the OHCSF to withdraw the circulars; modify and insert exemption clauses that protect medical qualifications and Scheme of Service and salary status of House officers.



The NMA further resolved to continue the engagement with the OHCSF using every lawful means to ensure that the profession was not short changed on the basis of implementing any reforms in the wider Public Service.



The association reaffirmed that fellowship remained the highest academic and professional qualification in human medicine.



NMA restated its position that possession of Ph. D was not a prerequisite qualification for career progression and attainment of the chief executive position by medical doctors in tertiary Institutions, including any university in Nigeria.



It added that the association was in consultation with all relevant offices to seek clarification on the appointment of consultant Pharmacists as a new public service cadre.



This, according to the association, was with a view to clarifying areas of ambiguity, streamlining the functions and ensuring that the role of the doctor in being the final decision-making authority in patient care remains sacrosanct.



“The Conference directed the National Officers Committee (NOC) to appraise all issues connected with the effective implementation of Doctors’ Stamp”.



It called for strengthening of advocacy to relevant authorities and also among members for the appropriate recognition and endorsement of the doctor’s stamp.



The communiqué added that the conference ratified the award of the Fellowship of the NMA (FNMA) to its three deserving past presidents.



The past presidents were Dr George Okpagu, Prof. Dominic Osaghae and Dr Osahon Enabulele.



It stated that the 2022 AGC/ADM of the association was agreed to be held by Rivers state chapter of NMA. (NAN)

