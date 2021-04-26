The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has organised a two-day free medical outreach for inmates at the Jos custodial centre.

Declaring the event open, Prof. Innocent Ujah, the National President of the association said that the gesture was part of its 2021 Annual General Conference/Delegates’ Meeting (AGM/DM).

Ujah reiterated that the need for everybody to have access to affordable and available medical care and services no matter their status, necessitated the gesture

” Medical care and attention is a necessity and must reach out to every Nigerian regardless of their social and economic status”, he said.

Ujah said the association came to the outreach with its members who are professionals in different medical fields such as the ophthalmology, dentistry, general surgery Unit, among others.

Receiving the medical team, the Deputy Controller in charge of Jos Custodial Centre, Mr Daniel Agada, thanked the association for the gesture.

He added that the gesture would further give the inmates a sense of belonging and hope for a better life after serving their jail terms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some personnel of the service also benefitted from the medical outreach. (NAN)

