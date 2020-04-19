NMA condoles with Buhari over Kyari’s death

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has condoled with President Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari who died from coronavirus related complications.

In a statement signed by the NMA President, Dr. Francis Adebayo Faduyile on Sunday, the association expressed sadness over the demise of the Chief of Staff to the President.

“The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) received with shock and a deep sense of loss the news of the demise of your Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari from complications caused by the Coronavirus.

“Mallam Abba Kyari was a great Nigerian Patriot, exceptionally well-read and a dedicated servant of his country.

“He was a man who showed uncommon commitment and dedication to duty without seeking the limelight or public adulation.

“We can only imagine the loss of a man who was a dear friend and remained loyal to the cause for 42 years.

“He died while in active service of his country.

“We pray that Allah will grant Mr President the fortitude to bear the loss of a dear friend and partner. We also pray for his family, including his wife and four children who must be missing their father and pillar of support,” Faduyile said.