NMA commends Wike’s efforts at ending malaria in FCT

By Philip Yatai

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for standing strong in the fight against malaria.

Dr Emeka Ayogu, Chairman FCT chapter of the association gave the commendation in Abuja on Friday, on the sidelines of an event organised to commemorate the 2025 World Malaria Day.

The event was organised by the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCTA, to offer free malaria testing, treatment, sensitises residents to ways to prevent malaria and how to access free malaria services.

Ayogu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration was doing very well in its efforts to end malaria in FCT, through its free malaria testing, prevention and treatment services.

According to him, the health services and environment secretariat is particularly doing exceptionally well in tackling malaria at households and community level.

“I commend FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe for standing very strong in the fight against malaria.

“They are doing very well to see how we can tackle malaria at households and community levesl across the FCT.

“The FCTA’s initiative to reinvest in its healthcare systems, reimagine how it fights malaria, and reignite its energy and unwavering commitment to end malaria is particularly encouraging.”

The NMA chairman said that the FCTA’s efforts emphasised the importance of eradicating malaria.

He added that the FCT Malaria Elimination Programme and the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention in the territory, were not only creating awareness, but mobilising resources.

Earlier, Fasawe explained that the FCTA was scaling up interventions against malaria and strengthening its monitoring systems.

She added that the secretariat was also collaborating with partners at local, national, and international levels to stem the scourge of malaria in FCT.

She implored residents to take advantage of the free malaria testing services and make good use of the insecticide-treated nets provided.

Also, the Permanent Secretary in the secretariat, Dr Babagana Adam, explained that April 25 of every year was set aside to raise awareness about malaria prevention, testing and treatment.

“Our gathering today shows our commitment to taking action and strengthening the efforts of the FCTA to fight this preventable and treatable disease.

“We recently began a valuable partnership with FAMKLIS to ensure antimalarial drugs are available free of charge in our health facilities.

“Today, we are continuing that effort; everyone here will be able to get tested and receive a free insecticide-treated net,” Adam said. (NAN)