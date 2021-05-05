The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Wednesday advised the Federal Government to provide an enabling work environment for health workers in the country to always avert industrial actions.

Dr Aniekeme Uwah, National Publicity Secretary of NMA, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He urged the government to provide state-of- the-art equipment for the workers and ensure their welfare were well taken care of.

According to him, this will help stop the avoidable withdrawal of services which painfully brings about suffering of patients and loss of lives.

Uwah also advised the federal and state governments not to allow the health sector become comatose.

The spokesman, however, gave credit to President Muhammadu Buhari for having recorded some improvements in the health sector.

Uwah urged the government not to rest on its oars.

“We appreciate the giant strides recorded in the health sector under the administration of Buhari, there is still a lot of room for improvement,” he said.

Uwah advised the government to always seek dialogue with the association to avoid industrial crises. (NAN)

