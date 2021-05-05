NMA canvasses enabling environment for health workers

 The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Wednesday advised the Government to an work environment   in the country to always avert industrial actions.

Dr Aniekeme Uwah, National Publicity Secretary of NMA, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He urged the government to   state-of- the-art equipment the workers and  ensure their welfare were well taken care of.

According to , this will help stop the avoidable withdrawal of services which painfully brings about suffering of patients and loss of lives.

Uwah also advised the and state governments not to allow the health sector become comatose.

The , however, gave credit to President Muhammadu Buhari having recorded some improvements in the health sector.

Uwah urged the government not to rest on its oars.

“We appreciate the giant strides recorded in the health sector under the administration of Buhari, there is still a lot of room for ,” he said.

Uwah advised the government to always seek dialogue with the association to avoid industrial crises. (NAN)

