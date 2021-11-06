NMA calls on Edo Govt.to engage youths in productive activities

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)Edo, has called on the state government to engage youths in productive activities to avoid drug abuse.

Dr Harrison Omokhua, the Chairman of NMA, Edo branch made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Benin.

He said the government should create enlightenment, musical, sports and other interesting programmes to keep youths busy to create national development.

“There should be high power advocacy by government, NDLEA, NMA and other groups on the danger of drug abuse.

“Jingles on television and radio on the implications of drug abuse will help them understand the dangers of misusing drugs.

“These jingles should run daily in both English and Edo local dialects in order for everyone to understand the message.

“Most times drug abuse starts from primary and secondary schools.The government should from time to time organise seminars in these schools and make young ones understand its effect.

“We need more correctional facilities to rehabilitate drug addicts.

“The government has a big role to play.Youths need to be more engaged in more productive activities.

“If the government can provide these activities, youths will be busy and give up the act.

“Many youths are into drugs due to lack of constructive engagement in activities that will help mould their minds.

“Simple, stay off drugs completely except those on doctors prescription.

“The youths have a lot to lose if they don’t stay away from drugs.

“Ranging from mental, emotional, physical and social problems,” he said.

Omokhua advised youths to desist from taking drugs indiscriminately, warning that drug abuse could cause diseases which could lead to death.(NAN)

